Words mean little – De Gea apologetic for disastrous Manchester United performance

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side slumped to a fifth straight away defeat at Goodison Park in a forgettable performance for the Reds

David de Gea has apologised for 's performance in the 4-0 defeat to .

De Gea started as captain at Goodison Park, but United were 2-0 down by half-time thanks to efforts from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson, with questions raised over the Spaniard's reactions for 's second goal.

Substitute Ashley Young took the armband for the second half, though there was no change in the flow of the match with Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott on target as Everton went on to claim their biggest win over United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer went over to apologise to United's travelling support after the final whistle, and De Gea – who was at fault for Lionel Messi's second goal in 's 3-0 win over United in midweek – offered no excuses for the Red Devils' display.

Difficult to put what I am feeling today into words. As captain I want to say that the performance of the team today, on top of the result, was not up to the standard expected when you pull on this shirt... — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) April 21, 2019

"We know that we have to improve but words mean little: we have to give everything for this club. Thank you for your unconditional support."

Sunday's defeat leaves United ever further from qualification for next season's competition, despite being aided by 's shock loss at home to .

The Reds currently lie two points shy of the Gunners in the fourth and final qualifying spot, while could also pull away if they prevail on Monday against .