256lb David Beckham! Dwayne Johnson pays tribute to Man Utd legend for Halloween - after fellow Hollywood A-lister Edward Norton & his partner Shauna Robertson attend LA fancy-dress party as Posh & Becks

WHAT HAPPENED? The spooky season is now drawing to a close, with celebrities and sports stars from across the club having pulled out all the stops on Halloween to win bragging rights for the best costumes.

WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was among those to catch the eye, as he sported a blonde wig and a Manchester United jersey with Beckham and No.7 printed on the back. He shared his pictures along with an equally funny caption that read: "265lb BLA-MOAN BECKHAM. #7 on the field. #1 in your heart. Happy Halloween, my friends. BlaMoan = Black + Samoan.

#BendItLikeABlaMoan #TaurusEnergy #May2ndBabies."

Inter Miami co-owner Beckham replied to the post: "I mean I thought I was looking in the mirror. Looking good man you might need a bigger jersey."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Johnson was not the only Hollywood A-lister to pay tribute to Beckham. At the weekend, Norton and his partner - film producer Shauna Robertson - also decided to impersonate David and his wife Victoria as they made their way to the Casamigos fancy-dress party in Los Angeles. While Norton put on a retro United jersey from the 1997 season, Robertson sported a black dress closely resembling 'Posh' from her Spice Girl days from the same era. Their hairstyles and eye make-up were also on point.

WHAT NEXT? Beckham has been a sensation in the United States since his move to the LA Galaxy from Real Madrid in 2007. He created the MLS franchise Inter Miami after his retirement, and pulled off one of the biggest coups in soccer history by luring Lionel Messi to the club in the summer.