Darwin Nunez is a 'pure striker' says former coach Guti - but Liverpool's £85m man may find one thing 'difficult'

The attacker will make the switch to the Premier League side ahead of next season but his link-up play could be an issue, says the Real Madrid legend

Liverpool's incoming £85 million (€100m/$105m) signing Darwin Nunez has been described as a "pure striker" by Guti, but the former Real Madrid star has highlighted one issue he may have trouble with.

The 22-year-old striker is set to make a summer transfer to the Premier League side after they fought off competition from other European sides to work out a deal.

The Uruguayan rose to prominence at Benfica, but he enjoyed an impressive season at Spanish side Almeria when Guti was head coach.

What has Guti said about Darwin Nunez?

The ex-Madrid midfielder says Nunez has developed significantly since they worked together, but believes his link-up play is one of his biggest weaknesses.

"He was a kid when I had him; he’s certainly matured over the years,” he said on El Chiringuito.

“He’s a pure striker; he’s very good in the box. He’s very quick, very powerful, and he’s good in front of goal. It’s still a bit difficult for him to create a link-up when he’s not in the box, but I think he has a great future.

“At the time, I was surprised that no Spanish club, after the good season he had at Almeria, did not look at him, and he went to Benfica.

“I think the Portuguese league has been good for him to make that leap to get a bit more experience and sign for Liverpool.”

How did Nunez perform at Benfica?

After one season at Almeria in which he scored 16 goals in 32 appearances, Nunez made the move to Benfica in September 2020. His time in Portugal saw him become one of Europe's most sought-after talents.

Nunez was hardly prolific in his first year at Primeira Liga giants, as he finished the 2020-21 campaign with 13 goals from 43 matches in all competitions.

However, he was a revelation last term. He finished the season with an incredible 26 goals from 28 matches in the Portuguese top-flight, chipping in with a further six in 10 Champions League games. In all competitions, he finished with 34 goals from 41 matches.

