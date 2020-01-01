Dalglish supported by Liverpool legends Rush and Gerrard after coronavirus diagnosis

The Reds icon has tested positive for Covid-19 but is asymptomatic, inevitably leading to concerns for his health

heroes Ian Rush and Steven Gerrard sent messages of support to the king of the Kop, Kenny Dalglish, after the Scot tested positive for coronavirus .

The news was announced on Friday, in a message from Dalglish's family that said the 69-year-old is asymptomatic.

great Dalglish had been attending hospital on Wednesday for treatment on an infection when he was tested for COVID-19 and "unexpectedly" was shown to be carrying the virus.

Rush, who partnered Dalglish in Liverpool's attack in the 1980s and is Liverpool's record scorer, wrote on Instagram: "Wishing a speedy recovery to the best...Sir Kenny Dalglish. Get well soon #YNWA"

Gerrard captained Liverpool during Dalglish's second spell in charge at Anfield, which ended in May 2012, and the pair have a close relationship.

Now manager of , Gerrard wrote: "Get well soon king."

Liverpool's current goalkeeper Alisson sent his well wishes, writing: "Love from Becker family to Sir Kenny Dalglish!!"

Reds past and present, Robbie Keane and James Milner, both sent "Get well soon Sir Kenny" messages, echoed by former striker Gary Lineker and the Scottish Football Association.

, the club where Dalglish began his playing career, said: "Sending our love and best wishes to @kennethdalglish following tonight's news. Get well soon, King Kenny."

and Blackburn, who he also managed, also rallied behind Dalglish.

Former Blackburn centre-back Colin Hendry, who helped Dalglish's team to the 1994-95 title, backed the Scot to return to full health.

Hendry wrote on Twitter: "To one of the biggest influences on my career ...my boyhood idol .. my then manager .......King Kenny. Another match you'll win ...I'm sure xx"

A Liverpool statement said that prior to his admission to hospital, Dalglish had chosen to voluntarily self-isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family, and that “he would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead.”

It added: "He would like to take this opportunity to thank the brilliant NHS staff, whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should be the focus of the nation’s attention at this extraordinary time.

"He would also ask that they are given the space to do their jobs during what is an extremely challenging time for them and that his own family’s privacy is respected. He looks forward to being home soon.”