Daka extends goal drought as Leicester City’s European ambitions suffer setback against Aston Villa

Leicester City played a 0-0 draw with Aston Villa in Saturday’s Premier League encounter, with Patson Daka now failing to score in his last 14 matches in all competitions.

Despite his poor form in front of goal, he was named in the Foxes’ starting XI as Brendan Rodgers’ men were eyeing a win to brighten their chances of qualifying for Europe next season.

Nonetheless, the Zambia international failed to justify the Northern Irish manager’s confidence in him, firing blanks as Steven Gerrard’s side left the King Power Stadium with a point.

For his contributions, the former RB Salzburg player boasts a disappointing one shot on target, zero key passes, 10 passes and a passing accuracy of 60 percent.

Also, he did not add any value to Leicester City defensively with statistics showing he scored zero judging by top tackles, interceptions, clearances, and blocked shots.

After an uneventful 71 minutes, he was subbed off for former England international Jamie Vardy.

Daka - who was signed in a deal worth a reported £23 million ($32m) on a five-year contract - last found the net on February 17, 2022, as Leicester City subdued Randers 4-1 in Europe.

Nigeria international Ademola Lookman was in action for 80 minutes before making way for Harvey Barnes. Shockingly, the RB Leipzig loanee did not record a single shot, and nor did he make any contribution in terms of key passes, dribbles, and crosses.

For his compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho, he was an unused substitute alongside Ghana’s Daniel Amartey. Whereas, Cote d’Ivoire prospect Wesley Fofana and Senegal international Nampalys Mendy were on parade from start to finish.

On the other side, Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba was brought in for Jacob Ramsey in the 90th minute, but Nigeria prospect Carney Chukwuemeka and Burkina Faso international Bertrand Traore played no role for Gerrard’s team.

This result is a big setback for Leicester City in their quest to qualify for a place in Europe in the 2022-23 season. As things stand, the reigning English FA Cup kings dropped to the tenth position in the log with 42 points from 32 matches.

Regardless, they still have all to fight for in their last six matches. Next up for them is a trip to London on May 1 as they square up against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur.

Prior to that potential cracker, they host AS Roma in their Uefa Europa Conference League semi-final first leg.