Daka breaks Premier League duck as Leicester City beat Manchester United

Patson Daka came off the bench to score his first Premier League goal, in Leicester City's 4-2 win over Manchester United on Saturday.

The 23-year-old replaced Nigeria's Kelechi Iheanacho in the 77th minute and he wrapped up the hosts' emphatic victory in stoppage time.

Prior to Saturday's breakthrough, Daka had previously played five games for the Foxes in all competitions without scoring.

The encounter was the Zambian's second league match since he joined Leicester City on a five-year deal from RB Salzburg in July.

Earlier in the game, Iheanacho assisted Youri Tielemans in the 31st minute to score the equaliser that cancelled out Mason Greenwood's opener.

Later in the second half, goals from Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy gave Brendan Rodgers' side the lead before Daka's effort.

Leicester City moved up in the league table to 11th after grabbing 11 points from eight matches.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have not won their last three league games and they dropped to fifth in the table.

Next up for Ndidi-less Leicester City is a Europa League game against Victor Moses' Spartak Moscow on Thursday before travelling to Brentford for a league fixture on October 24.