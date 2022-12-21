‘Dad wanted me to be a doctor’ - Osimhen reveals alternative career path away from Napoli

Napoli star Victor Osimhen has revealed his father Patrick had wanted him to be a doctor and not a footballer.

Osimhen's dad did not fancy football for his son

The Napoli star made football work for him

Dreams of scoring a Scudetto-winning goal

WHAT HAPPENED: Just like the majority of African parents, Osimhen has revealed his father Patrick wanted a different career for his son.

However, the now-established striker opted to focus on football. He joined Ultimate Strikers Academy to sharpen his talent and later on joined VfL Wolfsburg and later on Charleroi before joining Lille and eventually Napoli. He is also the first-choice striker for the Super Eagles.

WHAT HE SAID: "Yes, true, he dreamed of a future as a doctor for me. But I wanted this [football] from an early age, because it's the ball that has always made me happy and helped me forget what was around me," Osimhen told Napoli Magazine.

"Even when I played barefoot in Nigeria when I didn't live my days but only thought about surviving every day. And for a child, it's not easy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen's dad passed on in 2020 when the striker was still at Lille.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Osimhen has further shared his dream goal, "Yes, the one that will make us win the Scudetto. I already dream about it. I've been thinking about it since I've been here, I can only imagine what would happen in the city if we were able to win it. But now we still have a long way to go: what we have to do is to keep winning games."

WHAT NEXT: Osimhen and Napoli will resume competitive football in January with their first assignment being a Serie A game against Inter Milan.