‘His dad is David Beckham!’ - Aaron Hickey still waiting to meet Man Utd legend after striking up Brentford bromance with Romeo Beckham

Aaron Hickey is forging quite the bromance with Brentford new boy Romeo Beckham, but he is yet to meet the youngster’s famous father.

Scottish defender part of Bees' first team

Beckham Jnr now with the club's B side

Looking to follow in illustrious footsteps

WHAT HAPPENED? The second born of Manchester United and England legend David Beckham has completed a permanent move to England from Inter Miami, with the Premier League Bees from west London adding Romeo to their B squad. Hickey forms part of Brentford’s first team, as a senior Scotland international, but he is only a few months older than 20-year-old forward Beckham and has looked to put “weird” emotions to one side when striking up a close bond with the offspring of a modern day footballing icon and his pop star wife.

WHAT THEY SAID: Hickey has said of the friendships he has formed at Brentford after joining them from Italian side Bologna in the summer of 2022: “One of them is Romeo Beckham in the B team so we are quite pally. I see him every day in the changing rooms and we hang out together. It’s funny, yeah. His dad is David Beckham, which is a bit of a weird one, but Romeo is a great guy. He is humble as well. He is a decent player and he’s in the reserve squad. I don’t really see too much but, from what I’ve heard, he seems to be decent. I haven’t met his dad. I’ve been round to his house a few times but Beckham Snr hasn’t been there. He is in the club sometimes just walking around but I haven’t met him or his mum [Victoria].”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Romeo Beckham first linked up with Brentford in October 2022, with a six-month loan deal put in place during January 2023. He helped the Bees to Premier League Cup glory and was acquired on a permanent basis when the summer transfer window swung open.

WHAT NEXT? Beckham Junior has severed ties with the MLS franchise that his father co-owns in moving to England, with the decision taken to leave the ranks at Inter Miami having previously caught the eye when turning out for their reserve side.