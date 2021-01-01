Da Rosa: Why keeper Manula will not leave Simba SC anytime soon

The French tactician assures the Msimbazi giants’ faithful their number one custodian will not leave the club for the Red Devils

Simba SC coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has explained the reason number one goalkeeper Aishi Manula will not leave the club soon.

There have been rumours in Tanzania that Sudanese giants Al Merrikh are hunting for the signature of the Msimbazi giants’ custodian, who is also the number one keeper for national team Taifa Stars.

The French tactician has opened the truth of the matter after Simba beat AS Vita of Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo 4-1 to secure their quarter-final slot in the Caf Champions League with a game to spare, by stating Manula is not leaving the club anytime soon because ‘Simba are a great team.’

“That is false news, three months ago I was the coach of Al Merrikh so I know them well and their strategies and I can assure Simba fans that is a lie and keeper Aishi [Manula] will remain at Simba beyond his contract,” Da Rosa said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“At the moment he is at a good level and every team will need to have a goalkeeper like him but since Simba is a great team, then he will continue to be here.”

Manula has had a good run in the Champions League and he just conceded his first goal in five matches against AS Vita which was scored by Zemanga Soze at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday.

His good display has seen the Wekundu wa Msimbazi reach the quarters of the competition with a match to spare after goals from Mozambican winger Luis Miquissone, midfielder Clatous Chama (two goals), and forward Larry Bwalya, ensured that they won 4-1 and topped Group A, which also has African champions Al Ahly.

In a recent interview, Manula stated the club would have the last say on his future with reports indicating Al Merrikh are ready to acquire the Taifa Stars goalkeeper by tabling $8,000 as the sign-on fee but the goalkeeper claimed he will not make a decision on the matter.

"It is the club that knows about what might happen next but for me I know I have got a contract with Simba and it is them that will decide to sell me or not," Manula told the club's Online TV.

“As a player, I have to wait and hear what the club will say because they are the employers. If my contract was about to end, I would have made a decision but because it has not, it means the club will give the way forward.

“They will decide whether the offer is good for them or not and they will also make a decision whether I will remain with them or not. I am here to work for Simba and ensure we achieve our targets. I am also here to make sure I achieve my individual set targets.”

Simba lead the group on 13 points from five matches, while Al Ahly are second on eight, AS Vita are third on four while Merrikh are last on two points.

Simba will end their campaign with a trip to Cairo to face Al Ahly on April 9, the same day AS Vita welcome Merrikh in Kinshasa.