‘Get ready with your suits’ – Da Rosa to Simba SC fans as title beckons

The Msimbazi giants are leading the 18-team table with 64 points and will be crowned if they win their next five matches

Simba SC coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has told the club’s faithful to get ready in advance and celebrate the Mainland Premier League title, as there is little work left for them to be crowned.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi only need 13 points from their remaining eight matches to claim a fourth successive title and the French tactician has now said he knows they can earn those points by the end of the season but does not want to wait until then.

What has been said?

“We started the task of finding those points [to give us the title], in the match against Namungo FC which we succeeded, so at the same time we are going again to Mwanza to face Ruvu Shooting tomorrow [Thursday], with the same vigour and, I am confident we will take maximum points,” Da Rosa said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“After our game against Ruvu [Shooting], we will travel again to play against Polisi Tanzania and despite the challenges of the stadiums and away matches we face we will take three points from the two matches and my players have already promised me they will give their best from start to the finish.

“We will then return home to play two matches against Mbeya City and Yanga SC which if we win both of them, our target will be achieved by being crowned champions and that is possible for us, so the fans should get ready with their suits to celebrate our success.”

On his thoughts ahead of the Ruvu Shooting fixture, Da Rosa said: “Ruvu [Shooting] is one of the best teams in the league even in the first match they beat us they played well and troubled us a lot but we are now talking about the second-round match and we have to revenge.”

What next for Simba?

This season, Simba have only lost two matches, and coincidentally it was against the next two opponents Ruvu and Polisi, and they will be at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza to face Ruvu in the reverse fixture on Thursday.

If Simba manage to get 13 points from their next five matches, then it means they will reach 77 points, with closest challengers Yanga SC only able to reach 76 points if they also manage to win their remaining four matches.