Da Rosa: Simba SC target victories in remaining league matches

The French tactician reveals they have shifted their focus to the league and their main target is to retain the title

Simba SC coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has made it clear his main goal in the Mainland Premier League is to win all the remaining matches so as to be sure to achieve their target of winning the league title.

The Msimbazi giants will shift their focus to the top-flight matches after they successfully sealed their place in the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League.

Simba are currently third on the 18-team table with 46 points from 20 matches, four matches fewer table leaders Yanga SC, who have accumulated 51 points, while Azam FC are second on 47 points from 25 matches.

As they prepare to face Mtibwa Sugar at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Wednesday, the French tactician has made it clear he understands the challenges they will face in the league but his main focus is to win the remaining matches.

“We need to fulfil the plans we had put in place after the first goal of reaching the quarter-finals of Champions League was achieved, because we are back in the hunt for the league title so we will have to win all the matches we will play in to be assured of retaining the title,” Da Rosa said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“The reason for doing so is to see Simba’s targets they set at the start of the season come true as we need to win the league title and to be a champion you have to win your matches.

“There are matches we will play at home and another we will play away so we are preparing for all the matches that we will play and get ready to do well and achieve our targets.”

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi will come up against a Mtibwa side who held them to a 1-1 draw when they met in the first round meeting at Jamhuri Stadium.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Simba defender Pascal Wawa has also warned table-toppers Yanga they are eying the top spot after achieving their target of reaching the last eight of the Champions League.

“Other teams have forgotten we are also taking part in the league and they are now sitting comfortably at the top forgetting Simba is yet to play their matches, I want to warn Yanga that we are coming for the top position,” Wawa said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

The match against Mtibwa will kick off at 15:00 local time.