Da Rosa: Simba SC's target is to win all their matches in hand to topple Yanga SC

The French tactician maintains they have set their plan of winning all their matches in hand so as to reclaim top position

Simba SC coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has made it clear they want to win all their four matches in hand so they can take claim of the top position in the Mainland Premier League.

The Msimbazi giants have had a number of their matches in the top-flight scheduled following their participation in the Caf Champions League where they managed to secure a quarter-final slot after topping Group A with 13 points.

As they await the draw for the competition on April 30, Simba have returned to domestic action where they have matches lined up every three days and they started the run with a 5-0 thumping of Mtibwa Sugar at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Wednesday.

“We have planned ourselves to make sure we use our matches in hand to move up and take the top position from Yanga,” Da Rosa told Goal on Saturday. “If we win our matches in hand, it means we will go seven points clear and that is a great step towards retaining the title.

“If possible we want to be crowned league champions as early as possible, we want to win the league with matches to spare so we can turn our focus to the Champions League and that is why we want to win our matches.

“I know it will not be easy but as a team, we are prepared, we know Yanga have been at the top for most of the time this year, but we want to make sure we reclaim the spot and run away with the title.”

Article continues below

Azam FC moved second above Simba on Friday after they snatched a 1-0 win against JKT Tanzania with striker Ayub Lyanga notching the all-important goal for the ‘Ice-cream Makers’.

Simba are now third on the 18-team table with 49 points from 21 matches but a win against Mwadui FC at Karume Stadium on Sunday will see the Wekundu wa Msimbazi move second ahead of Azam yet again.

Yanga, who are topping the log with 51 points from 24 matches, will play their 25th match against Biashara United at Mkapa Stadium on Saturday.