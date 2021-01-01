Da Rosa: Simba SC must stay focused and win three matches in hand

The French tactician explains the importance of winning their matches in hand starting with the clash against JKT Tanzania

Simba SC coach Didier Gomez Da Rosa has revealed despite the team's participation in three different competitions, they have not forgotten their three Mainland Premier League matches they must win to climb to the top of the standings.

The Msimbazi giants are currently taking part in the Caf Champions League and the domestic Cup, with these forcing most of their league matches to be shelved.

So far, Simba are lying second on the 18-team table with 42 points from 18 matches, three matches less than table-toppers and rivals Yanga SC, who have 49 points from 21 matches.

Should Simba win the three matches in hand, they will topple Yanga at the top to 51 points and their French tactician has stressed the importance of winning the three matches starting with JKT Tanzania at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Monday.

“Recently our schedule has been a bit tight as we have had a lot of matches from different competitions, but it is good to see we are getting good results in all the games we are playing,” Da Rosa told reporters ahead of their Monday game against JKT Tanzania.

“Despite featuring in three different competitions, I can assure you we still remember we have three league games that we must win, as we want to reclaim the top position in the league this time around and this will push us to win the title again.

“For us to achieve the targets we have set for the season, our focus must be on the three matches [which we have not played], everyone knows if we win, then we are moving top and that is where Simba belongs, at the top of the table.”

On Friday, Simba progressed to the fifth round of the domestic cup after beating African Lyon 3-0 and the win came after they had beaten Al Ahly of Egypt 1-0 to move top of Group A in the Champions League table.

Against Lyon, Da Rosa rotated his squad with regular players dropping out completely, and speaking after the game, the coach explained why he decided to make the changes.

“It was very important for some players to rest today [Friday] because we have another important match on Monday [tomorrow]. I am satisfied with this win and the general performance of the team,” Da Rosa told reporters.

“Of course, at Simba, we have a big squad not only for the first eleven, but we also have 30 important players in the squad hence on Monday others will get a chance to play.”

Kennedy Juma, Gadiel Michael, Erasto Nyoni, Ibrahim Ame, Jonas Mkude, and Ajibu were the players who the coach opted to start in place of regulars Shomari Kapombe, Mohammed Hussein, Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa, Taddeo Lwanga, and Yassin Mzamiru.