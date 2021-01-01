Da Rosa: Simba SC determined to topple Yanga SC from league summit

The French tactician reveals the Msimbazi giants will leave no stone unturned in their quest to move top of the 18-team table

Simba SC coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has maintained his players are determined and motivated to unseat rivals Yanga SC from the top of the Mainland Premier League table.

The Msimbazi giants are two points away from going level with Yanga after they won 1-0 against Mwadui FC at CCM Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga on Sunday.

Striker John Bocco scored the all-important goal in the 66th minute which pushed their tally of points to 52, two fewer than Yanga who are on 54, but the Wekundu wa Msimbazi have three matches in hand.

The French tactician has stated they will leave no stone unturned in their quest to reclaim the top spot and maintained his players are more than determined to do the job as quickly as they can.

“If we continue to win away matches, the first position will surely be on our hand,” Da Rosa said as quoted by Daily News.

“We are so far satisfied, we have a long way to go to Bukoba for the next match and make sure we secure three important points.

“The players are very determined and motivated and I am completely sure they can reach our target soon.”

On his part, Simba defender Pascal Wawa said nothing will stop them from winning a fourth successive league title because of the quality of players they have in their squad this campaign.

“I think we are still the best team in the league because we have quality players and we thank God because, despite the stiff competition and difficulties in winning matches, we have still managed to get better results for our side,” Wawa told the same portal.

“I really believe the chance to defend our title is clear and no one can stop it at the moment due to fact that we have the best level in the competition,”

“The main focus right now is to make sure that we do not drop points so that we can achieve our targets regardless of who is leading the league at the moment.”

Yanga have a chance to move five points ahead of Simba as they face relegation-threatened Gwambina FC on Tuesday while Simba will return to action on Wednesday as they play away against Kagera Sugar.