‘I don’t think Simba can be beaten’ – Da Rosa warns Yanga SC ahead of derby final

The French tactician maintains the Msimbazi giants have a strong squad and will clinch all the two trophies in Tanzania

Simba SC coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has maintained the commitment of his players has proved that it is not easy to beat the local giants this season.

The Msimbazi giants reached the final of the FA Cup after a hard-fought 1-0 win against Azam FC in the semi-final and they will now face rivals Yanga SC, who beat Biashara United 1-0 in the other semi.

Speaking to Goal after reaching the final, Da Rosa has maintained they are well prepared to face Yanga and further said the current Simba squad is close to unbeatable.

What has been said?

“You cannot compare Azam and Yanga, Azam is a very tough team but their profile is very different of Yanga, these are two very good teams but like I already said, I think that Simba this year is a very strong team if we raise our commitment and keep this fighting spirit I don’t think we can be beaten,” Da Rosa told Goal.

“But you never know in football, anything can happen but I am very confident with my team, they have shown me many good things, month and months [since I took over], and they are committed and they really want to win two trophies this year.”

Da Rosa on Azam game

On their game against Azam, Da Rosa explained: “We know that Azam is a good team but we knew before the match they will allow some space between the lines and in the first half we tried to exploit that but it was a little bit difficult for us and we were forced to change the strategy in the second half and play more direct.

"We had difficulties going past their defensive line but we had to score late, but what is important today [Saturday] is to reach the final, we want to win the trophy, we are happy to reach the final and I am very happy for the fans and we wait for them in the final, and I am sure with their support we can better and stronger.”

The Frenchman continued: “Today [Saturday] was not a matter of strategy but a matter of spirit, and I think we deserved the victory and it is good to our fans now we have given them two derbies [against Yanga], in the league and also the final of FA Cup.

“So we are very happy, we are very satisfied, the FA Cup is one of our targets, and like I told my players before the match, Simba must win all the cups on the local scene, league, and FA Cup, and it is very important to meet this two targets.”

After a tough game, Simba needed an 89th-minute goal courtesy of winger Luis Miquissone to sink the ‘Ice Cream Makers’ and keep their hopes of winning the double this season alive.