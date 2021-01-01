Da Rosa reveals areas Simba SC will strengthen in transfer window

The French tactician spells out his plans for the Msimbazi giants in the new season but with the focus on retaining the league title

Simba SC coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has identified two key areas he will work on to improve in the transfer window ahead of the new season.

The French tactician has revealed he is not considering making any major changes to his current squad but is considering making a couple of careful signings in the two areas within his squad.

What has been said?

“In my squad, if improvements can be made then personally my focus is on two areas, the central defender and the attacking midfielder, those are the areas I would like to add new signings,” Da Rosa told Goal.

“Simba is one of the best teams in the domestic league and international competitions and I am confident that next season we will do better this season.”

Da Rosa, who helped Simba to reach the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League this campaign before losing 4-3 on aggregate to Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa, believes if the two signings are added to his squad, he will do better and the team will have more solid options.

“We will have to make sure we fix the two areas because it affected us especially when we played against Chiefs away and it is the reason I am more than focused to work on that,” Da Rosa continued.

“It will also give us more options to pick from and get ready for a grueling campaign.”

But before the signings, Da Rosa says his focus is to make sure Simba retain the Mainland Premier League and domestic cup titles.

“We don’t want to dwell much on signings now because we have a huge task ahead of us, we have the league title and domestic cup to defend and that is my target now, we don’t want to rest, we have to make sure the trophies remain with us," he concluded.

Simba have ten foreign players currently in their squad - Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa, Taddeo Lwanga, Luis Miquissone, Clatous Chama, Larry Bwalya, Bernard Morrison, Chriss Mugalu, Meddie Kagere, and Perfect Chikwende.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi, who are currently topping the 18-team table with 64 points from 24 matches, will next face Ruvu Shooting in a league match on Thursday.