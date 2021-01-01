Da Rosa: Onyango, Mohamed and Manula will not leave Simba SC

The French tactician maintains he would love to see the Msimbazi giant's squad stay together for the next three seasons

Simba SC coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has confessed he will not sit down and watch his key players leave the club in the next window.

Among the stars being linked with a move from the Msimbazi giants are defender Joash Onyango, left-back Mohamed Hussein, and goalkeeper Aishi Manula.

While Manula has reportedly attracted interest from South African club Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Merrikh of Sudan, Mohamed is being chased by a host of clubs in Tanzania and abroad, while Orlando Pirates are also reported to be chasing for the services of Onyango.

“I know we are far from approaching the transfer signing period but I have seen people talking about players leaving Simba at the end of the season,” the French tactician said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“Personally I will not accept to see any of my players leave due to the great importance they have in the team, as it is always dangerous for the team to make changes in the squad by removing the key players who have given the team success, especially in the Caf competition this season.

“But I don't know anything about any of my players leaving, the biggest thing I can say is I wish to remain with all the players for another two or three seasons as this continuity will give us success in the future.”

In a separate interview, Henry Mzozo, the manager of Mohamed, dismissed reports rivals Yanga SC had put in a transfer request to sign the player.

“In regards to Yanga reports that they want to sign Mohamed, I am only seeing them on social media,” Mzozo told Goal.

“I am only hearing people discussing the issue, in fact, it is Yanga making the noise and answering themselves, but no one has approached me or the player for his services.

“But if Yanga are interested, it is not a crime, they have a right to sign the player, but I now want to make the work easier for them, the sign-on fee for the player is Tsh100million for one year of service, and his salary is Tsh10million per month, and if it comes down, then we can take Tsh8million.”

Under Da Rosa, Simba performed extremely well in the Champions League where they qualified for the quarter-finals from Group A with 13 points, with Egyptian giants Al Ahly coming second.