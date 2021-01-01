Da Rosa: I am satisfied Simba SC are very strong and consistent

The French tactician reveals his delight at working with the Msimbazi giants’ squad after another routine win in the league

Simba SC coach Didier Gomez Da Rosa has expressed his happiness to work with the squad after they beat JKT Tanzania 3-0 in a Mainland Premier League match on Monday night.

The Msimbazi giants played one of their three matches in hand at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and they won comfortably after goals from Chris Mugalu, Luis Miquissone, and John Bocco ensured they reduced the gap between them and table-toppers Yanga SC to four points.

The French tactician has explained his delight at working with the squad at his disposal insisting they put up another consistent display against the visiting side and dispatched them with ease.

“Tonight we are very satisfied because it is another consistency win from the lads,” Da Rosa told Goal after the match. “We controlled the match very well and it was very important to start the match strongly and to control the game afterwards, so I must pay tribute to my players because they played a very consistent match with intelligence.

“Maybe we could keep the ball more but really this squad of Simba is very strong and I appreciate being with them, I just like working with them.

“We needed to let some players rest; we had plans to change one or two players before the game ended but because of the injury to keeper Aishi [Manula], I couldn’t make the changes but also tonight we are a little bit sad to lose the keeper to injury.

“We were cruising very well, we were playing very well and winning 2-0 until [Manula] got injured, and we have a very big match coming up [against Al Merrikh], so I told my players to keep the ball and allow the opponents to run, and that is what they did, and we are happy to have the three points.”

On whether he was impressed with the result, Da Rosa said: “I am very satisfied because we did not run too much for the ball, because if you keep the ball well then you don’t run too much, so we controlled the match, very well and we deserved to win.”

The reigning champions came into the match full of confidence after wins against Al Ahly and African Lyon, in the Caf Champions League and FA Cup, respectively.

The result ensured the 21-time champions are just four points behind rivals Yanga - who lead the race with 49 points from 21 matches - and with two games in hand.

The latter have managed to get 14 wins, three draws, and two losses, scoring 45 goals in the process and conceding just eight.

On their part, JKT are placed 11th on the table with 24 points.