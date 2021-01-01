Da Rosa: How Simba SC can reward fans after Kaizer Chiefs defeat

The coach wants Wekundu wa Msimbazi to win their remaining games to appease their supporters after falling short at continental level

Simba SC head coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has challenged his players to fight and win their remaining games of the season in order to reward fans following the club's elimination from the Caf Champions League.



Wekundu wa Msimbazi were knocked out of the continental competition by Kaizer Chiefs and the French coach believes they can only make their support base happy by winning the said games and lifting the Premier League and the Shield Cup trophies.

"We are no longer in the Champions League and we are now shifting our minds to the local competitions. We are in a great position in the Premier League where we can be declared champions if only we win just four of the remaining games," Da Rosa told Mwanaspoti.



"And in the Shield Cup, we are already in the semi-final. Although we can be declared champions if we win the four games, I would prefer that we win all the remaining games and cup ones. That is going to be a great achievement and I know we are capable because we have a great team.



"I will always say that we have players who are ready to fight at any time, and they are aware of their responsibilities, which makes me proud. Whatever we show on the pitch, there is no doubt that it is outstanding.



"We have had the best of consistency and we surely need to keep that rhythm. Simba is the best team and I have no doubt that we can take the two titles. We are out of the Champions League and the reward we can give the fans after the Kaizer Chiefs defeat is winning all the matches."



Da Rosa's emphasis to win the matches comes after Meddie Kagere assured fans of his readiness to help achieve the season's goals.

"My duty is to score as many goals as possible. It is always my desire to outscore my previous record and, in that case, I will be helping the team achieve the set targets," the Rwandan said.