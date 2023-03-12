D.C. United are reportedly close to signing midfielder Lewis O’Brien on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

WHAT HAPPENED? As per Tom Bogert, O’Brien could be set for a Major League Soccer switch after his loan deal with Blackburn fell through earlier in the January transfer window.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder, who cost Forest £10 million ($12m) and has made 14 appearances during 2022/23, was left out of the Steve Cooper’s 25-man squad in January after falling down the pecking order, and D.C. United could provide him a route back to first-team football.

AND WHAT'S MORE: A deadline-day move to Championship high-flyers Blackburn Rovers was on the cards for O'Brien in January. Forest wanted interested clubs to insert an obligation-to-buy clause should they clinch promotion to the Premier League. After coming to terms on such conditions, the second-tier outfit then sent the wrong paperwork, with the transfer falling through as a result. An appeal to the EFL by Rovers was knocked back, and ultimately O’Brien was left in limbo at the City Ground. Now, Wayne Rooney and D.C. United could be set to offer O’Brien a lifeline.

WHAT NEXT? Signing O’Brien would represent a real coup for a team currently operating in MLS. A loan move would give the midfielder a chance to play regular football and impress onlookers ahead of next season. The Black-and-Red are back in action with a clash against New York City FC next Sunday.