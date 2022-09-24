Cyprus vs Greece: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Cyprus welcome Greece to face them at AEK Arena - George Karapatakis in a Group C2 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Cyprus vs Greece date & kick-off time

Game: Cyprus vs Greece Date: September 24/25, 2022 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET / 1:15am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Cyprus vs Greece on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In India, fans can catch it on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A fuboTV India Sony LIV N/A

Cyprus squad & team news

Joint bottom of the group - but below Northern Ireland on goal difference thanks to a tied head-to-head record - Cyprus could do with summoning some impressive spirit to spin this one around.

Dependent on results elsewhere, a draw could be enough - but they'll need an all-in performance to get over the line.

Position Players Goalkeepers Panayi, Demetriou, Christodoulou, Michael, Toumpas Defenders Kyriacou, Panayiotou, Karo, Antoniades, N. Ioannou, Panagiotou, Roberge, Correa, M. Ioannou, Laifis, Andreou Midfielders Spoljaric, Katelaris, Gogic, Efrem, Satsias, M. Ioannou, Kyriakou, Špoljarić, Charalampous, Artymatas, Kastanos Forwards Antoniou, Christofi, Sotiriou, Ilia, Avraam, Papoulis, Loizou, Tzionis, Kakoulli, Pittas

Greece squad and team news

For Greece, their mission is already complete - they are promoted to the second tier of nations league football and are sitting pretty atop their group.

Their only other task at hand now? To complete a clean sweep in C2 - and they can take a step towards that with another win this weekend.