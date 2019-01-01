Cuadrado signs Juventus contract extension until 2022

The Colombia winger has followed Leonardo Bonucci in committing his future to the club by penning a new deal

Winger Juan Cuadrado has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract extension at , the champions have confirmed.

The 31-year-old international joined Juve initially in August 2015, in the first of two consecutive season-long loans from .

A permanent €20 million (£17m/$22m) switch was finally secured ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Cuadrado has won the Scudetto in each of his four seasons in Serie A, along with three Coppas Italia and a Supercoppa Italiana.

The former man has 15 goals and 28 assists in Juve colours, although he has generally been more concerned with defensive duties this season.

Injury problems forced Maurizio Sarri to field Cuadrado as a full-back, and the majority of his 14 appearances in all competitions this term have come on the right-hand side of defence.

“I am very happy and excited to continue my story with Juventus,” Cuadrado told the club’s official YouTube channel.

“I am very happy with what I have done, and I have truly learned a lot. I want to continue improving on the tactical aspect; I still have a lot of work to do on it and I hope to be a more complete defensive player.

“The league is surely still something special [to win], and also the , which we have been going after for some time now.

“We hope that this is the right year, and obviously we work every day to get there.”

Cuadrado is the second senior member of Juventus' squad to pen fresh terms this week after centre-back Leonardo Bonucci renewed until June 2024.

Cuadrado first came to the fore during a three-year spell at Fiorentina, scoring 20 Serie A goals in 85 appearances before moving to Chelsea in 2015. He had previously represented , Lecce and Indepentiente Medellin in his home country.

While his career as a player never quite took off – he played only 15 times for Chelsea, and never scored for them – he immediately settled into life back in Italy and has become an important member of the squad at Juve.

Juventus’ first fixture after the international break sees them travel to Bergamo to face , the highest-scoring team in Serie A so far this season.