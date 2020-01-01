Crystal Palace's Kouyate enjoys Ghanaian food with teammate Jordan Ayew

The Senegalese midfielder narrates how he spends time having meals with the Ghana international and other teammates

midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate has stated that he visits Jordan Ayew's home to have Ghanaian food with him.

The 30-year-old Senegalese has a strong relationship with his teammates especially those of African descent, and aving one another over food is one of the ways the bonding keeps growing.

“We usually go to each other’s houses for food,” Kouyate told the Guardian.

“We play a game in training and if you lose, then we have to come to your home for food. Sometimes we go to Mama [Sakho]’s house, mine or [Christian] Benteke’s.

"My wife is a very good cook – we usually have Yassa chicken, which is a typical food from that has lots of onions, mustard and peppers served with rice and pasta. It is really nice.

"But it’s different every time. For example, when we go to Jordan’s house, we have Ghanaian food.”

Kouyate spent four years at before moving to Selhurst Park in 2018. He says that the presence of many African players did not influence his decision to join.

"I knew there were a lot of African players here but the white people are like Africans also," he continued.

"You have [James] McArthur, Luka [Milivojevic, also a former teammate at ], James Tomkins … These are people that I knew before I came and they have made things easier for me.

"The team spirit here is unbelievable and it really helped with my integration. After nine months it felt like I had been here for five years.”

Kouyate has played 22 times in the this season, scoring once and assisting once as well.