Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew on father Abedi Pele's support

The 27-year-old striker, who impressed for the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations, speaks about the role of his famous father in his development

Jordan Ayew has revealed his father Abedi Pele never forced him into choosing his career path, despite his father being a football legend.

The striker, who spent last season on loan at from Swansea, signed a permanent three-year deal with the South London outfit on Thursday, following an impressive campaign with at Afcon – where he registered two goals.

Reflecting on how his career started, the former Olympique youth player said his father, a three-time African Player of the Year, allowed his sons to do whatever they wanted.

“It was something that happened naturally; Dad never put pressure on us,” Ayew told Crystal Palace's official website.

Article continues below

“I grew up with my grandparents in Ghana and my mum, dad and brother traveled around wherever my dad went. Then towards the end of his career, I followed him too. I was too young to see him in his prime, but I saw him play one or two games towards the end of his career. I’ve heard lots of positive things about him and he talked about his career a bit, but nothing more than that.

“He kept protecting us and letting us do what we wanted to do to achieve our dreams. He supported us and the whole family, but I was never pressured into football. My brothers and friends in the area would play football like everyone does, and I started playing at school. Naturally, you begin to dream that you might become a footballer.”

The 27-year-old made 20 appearances (including 14 starts) in the for Crystal Palace last season, and he will try to maintain his form in .