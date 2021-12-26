Crystal Palace’s Zaha sent off against Tottenham Hotspur

Wilfried Zaha was given the marching orders in Crystal Palace’s 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s Premier League fixture.

The winger was dismissed by referee Jonathan Moss in the 37th minute for a second caution.

Zaha – who is expected to join the Cote d’Ivoire national team for January’s Africa Cup of Nations – was first cautioned in the 26th minute.

His attempt to win the ball from behind Davinson Sanchez got him in trouble as he stepped on the heel of the Spurs defender.

Eleven minutes later, he was sent off with a second yellow card.

Sanchez held the ball up on the touchline ahead of Zaha, who frustratedly shoved the defender and pushed him to the ground.

That is the fifth time the former Manchester United star has been sent off in all competitions for the Eagles while becoming the first player for the Selhurst Park heavyweights to be shown a red card on Boxing Day.

Goals from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura gave the home team a 2-0 lead into the half-time break at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Playing with ten men in the second half, Patrick Vieira’s men struggled to match Antonio Conte’s men who dominated ball possession.

Things got worse for the visitors as Heung-Min Son netted the third goal for the hosts in the 74th minute after he was set up by Moura.

With no shot on target, Crystal Palace returned home empty-handed – recording their sixth defeat of the 2021-22 campaign.

Ghana international Jordan Ayew and Senegal’s Cheikhou Kouyate were in action from start to finish but could do little to rescue the two-time FA Cup runners-up.

Former France youth international of Congolese descent Jean-Philippe Mateta was introduced in the 63rd minute for Odsonne Edouard, while Ghana's Jeffrey Schlupp replaced Conor Gallagher with 14 minutes left on the clock.

Whereas, England youth international of Ivorian descent Marc Guehi was an unused substitute.

Thanks to this result, Spurs climbed to fifth in the English topflight log having accrued 29 points from 16 matches as Palace dropped to 12th with 20 points.

The trio of Kouyate (Senegal), Ayew (Ghana) and Zaha (Cote d’Ivoire) are expected to join their respective African countries for Cameroon 2021 later this week.