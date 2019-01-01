Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson: Wilfried Zaha future is out of my hands

The Ivorian has been a consistent performer for the Eagles and has been courted by several Premier League clubs

manager Roy Hodgson has admitted his star player Wilfried Zaha could leave the Selhurst Park outfit in the summer.

The Cote d’Ivoire international has been impressive over the years, helping the Eagles to avoid relegation last season.

This season, the 26-year-old has scored nine goals and provided three assists, as well as winning a number of penalties for the side.

His outstanding performances have seen , Hotspur and being linked with a move for him.

Zaha recently signed a long-term deal with Palace but has spoken of his desire to play in the .

Although Hodgson is hoping the Ivorian will see out his contract with Crystal Palace, he has admitted he is powerless to prevent the winger leaving if the club receives a good offer.

"I'm not ruling out the fact that something like that could come up when we sit down - it would be wrong to do that," Hodgson was quoted by the Mirror.

"The point is that no one at the club has really got any interest in selling Wilf Zaha, so we're rather hoping that we won't get those offers. But I'm realistic and it would be a club issue.

"If the bids don't come to me any more, the bids come through the chairman himself (Steve Parish) or through (sporting director) Doug Freedman, if one day they call me in and say 'Look, this is the situation' - I shall be in their hands basically. I don't have the power to veto any decisions of that nature.

"I think if you're in the and, at the moment, you find yourself sitting in 11th position, I'd like to think all of the players would be able to say they'd like to play in the Champions League.

"Maybe even with Crystal Palace because we're a good way away from it but it's not an impossible dream.

"And if you're a good player in the Premier League you know there's always going to be a lot of people looking at you, possibly coveting you.

"But the bottom line with Wilf is that he signed a long-term contract at the end of last season, he was well rewarded for that, he made it clear that his heart is with Crystal Palace and so we've got to make certain and hope that is the case and that we will keep him for the years to come."

Zaha will be looking forward to an impactful display when Crystal Palace take on on Saturday.

The winger will be expected to play a significant role for in the 2019 in , slated for June and July.

The Elephants are in Group D along with , and Namibia.