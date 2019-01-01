‘He’s had a very good season’ – Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson lauds Aaron Wan-Bissaka

The 21-year-old has been rewarded for his impressive displays for the Eagles with praise from his colleagues as well as the fans

manager Roy Hodgson has praised Aaron Wan-Bissaka for his impact at the club this season.

The right-back has been a consistent performer for the Selhurst Park outfit since earning promotion to the senior team in February 2018.

Wan-Bissaka helped Palace keep 16 clean sheets in 37 appearances across all competitions this season and remains one of the best tacklers in the with 124 successful challenges.

Following the impressive displays, the youngster won Palace’ Player of the Season as well as Players' Player of the Season awards.

Hodgson believed the 21-year-old deserves the accolades but admitted that many of his players have also been impressive this season.

"He’s been very good, there’s no doubt about that and the fact is that we have no influence on their voting so of course they got it right. He’s had a very, very good season,” Hodgson told Crystal Palace website.

"I don’t think he’s the only player [who has enjoyed a good season]. There are quite a few players in our team who can stand up and say it’s been a very good season for Crystal Palace and we’ve played our part."

Wan-Bissaka has been linked with several Premier League clubs including and , despite being tied to a contract with Palace until 2022.

And when quizzed on the future of the youngster, Hodgson said: "We signed him to be a long time player with us. He’s doing well here.

“He knows he's very well appreciated here not just by us at the training ground but by Crystal Palace fans in general."

Wan-Bissaka will hope to continue with the fine form when Palace visit on Saturday.