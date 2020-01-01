Crystal Palace boss Hodgson reveals Zaha is struggling with calf injury

The 27-year-old Ivory Coast international was forced off in his side’s heavy defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s men at Anfield on Wednesday

manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed Wilfried Zaha is suffering from a calf injury and will undergo a scan to determine the extent of the damage.

The 27-year-old only played for 14 minutes in his side’s 4-0 defeat to leaders on Wednesday before making way for Max Meyer.

The loss ended the Selhurst Park outfit’s impressive four-game winning streak and ensured they dropped to ninth on the league table with 42 points from 31 games.

Hodgson revealed the nature of Zaha’s injury and hopes the forward along with Christian Benteke will be ready for their clash against on June 29.

"It's a calf muscle strain. There were some discussions as to whether he [Zaha] should attempt to play but he was adamant it was something he could try to get away with,” Hodgson told the media.

“It became obvious he couldn't and we don't want him to be out for a long period.

“We’re in tomorrow morning and they [Zaha and Christian Benteke] will be assessed further, and I imagine both will be assessed up until Sunday – the day before Burnley.

“Benteke definitely has a strain that has been scanned and diagnosed, so I think he will be battling to get ready for that one.

“With Wilf we don’t know the extent of damage – so until we get that scan on him, we’re on a wing of prayer, and hoping we won’t be without the pair of them again.”

Zaha, who has endured various injuries since his promotion to Palace’s first team in 2010 has been playing a prominent role for the side.

Last season, the winger scored 10 goals in 34 league appearances and won a number of penalties for his side with his dazzling displays to help the Eagles maintain their Premier League status.

The forward was heavily linked with and last summer but remained at Selhurst Park as the clubs failed in their bids to secure his signature.

Zaha has scored three goals and provided five assists in 31 Premier League appearances in this campaign and Hodgson will hope the forward will be available for their clash against on July 4, should he miss the Burnley game.