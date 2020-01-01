Crystal Palace boss Hodgson discloses Schlupp’s best position after scoring in Tottenham draw

The Ghana full-back rescued a point for the Eagles on Sunday with his maiden Premier League goal of the season

manager Roy Hodgson has revealed Jeffrey Schlupp's best position is to be on the extreme end of the field as a winger.

The 27-year-old came to the rescue of the hosts in South London with a late strike that cancelled out Harry Kane's first-half opener.

Towards the end of the game, Nigerian descent Eberechi Eze fired in a free-kick but goalkeeper Hugo Lloris failed to put the ball to safety, leaving Schlupp to fire in the loose ball into the back of the net in the 81st minute.

It was the first goal of the international after 10 appearances in the English top-flight this term.

Over the past few seasons, Schlupp has proven his versatility as an attacking midfielder and as a defender, but Hodgson claims he gives the team more attacking options as a winger.

“His best position is one of the wide positions,” Hodgson was quoted by Football London. “He can play in those wider positions, he's very suited to it.

“That enables us to have the two front players.

“With two up front, you have to have two solid players like Jeff, Andros and Eberechi prepared to come in off the touchline.”

Sunday's strike made it two goals for Schlupp in his last two games against Hotspur at Selhurst Park, after grabbing the equaliser in their final game of the 2019-20 season which ended 1-1 in July.

2 - Both of Jeffrey Schlupp's last two goals have been against Tottenham at Selhurst Park (today and July). Spurs are now one of only three sides he has more than one goal against in the competition (also and ). Equaliser. pic.twitter.com/TKq5vH7xdg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 13, 2020

Aside from Spurs, Burnley and Fulham are the other clubs the Black Stars full-back has scored more than a goal against in the Premier League.