‘I wanted to cry’ - Man Utd defender Martinez explains why he was ‘very emotional’ after Spurs victory

Lisandro Martinez has revealed that he was left close to tears after being serenaded once again by Manchester United fans against Tottenham.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina international defender has settled quickly at Old Trafford on the back of a summer transfer from Ajax, with any questions regarding a supposed lack of height being answered in style. Martinez is quickly picking up a cult following among Red Devils supporters, with chants of ‘Argentina, Argentina’ regularly echoing around Premier League stadiums.

WHAT THEY SAID: Martinez told United’s official website after earning more favour among those in the stands during a 2-0 victory over Spurs: “To be honest, it's very emotional for me. I'm at one of the best clubs in the world. This stadium, the atmosphere is amazing. When I heard the fans singing, I wanted to cry.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Victory over Tottenham has kept United fifth in the Premier League, but allowed them to close to within four points of their midweek opponents and eight of leaders Arsenal. Martinez added on seeing off fellow top-four hopefuls: “We [had] a top performance tonight and we controlled the game. I'm really happy because this team deserves it - we always try hard and we always want to play on this level.”

DID YOU KNOW? Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has won both of his Premier League home games against teams starting the day in the top three of the table, beating Arsenal last month (3-1) and Spurs (2-0). This is as many home wins against sides in the top three as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick managed between them in the competition (2).

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ? United have another tough test to come on Saturday when they take in a trip to Chelsea – the side sat directly above them in the table as things stand.