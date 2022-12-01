Croatia vs Belgium: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Croatia against Belgium on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom, Africa & India.

The two European giants in Croatia and Belgium are set to face each other at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Thursday. Both teams are in contention to reach the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup.

Croatia sit atop Group F with four points and a draw will be enough for them to seal a round of 16 berth. A victory would guarantee them the top spot in the group and Zlatko Dalic's men are unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions.

Belgium have their work cut out as they need a win after suffering a shock defeat to Morocco in their previous match. A draw will not be enough as they are currently behind the Atlas Lions on goal difference.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India as well as how to stream live online.

Croatia vs Belgium: D ate & kick-off time

Game: Croatia vs Belgium Date: December 1, 2022 Kick-off: 10 am ET / 3 pm GMT / 5 pm CAT / 8:30 pm IST Venue: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Croatia vs Belgium on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on Fox Network (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

BBC One is showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via BBC iPlayer.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. Fox Network, Telemundo fuboTV, Fox Sports App & web, Peacock, Sling TV. UK BBC One BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web India Sports18 SD/HD, MTV HD JioCinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Croatia squad & team news

Croatia have an entirely fit squad ahead of this fixture. Dalic will likely stick to the same XI that won 4-1 against Canada.

However, Luka Modric needs to be cautious as he is just a booking away from suspension.

Croatia possible XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic

Position Players Goalkeepers Livakovic, Ivusic, Grbic Defenders Vida, Lovren, Barisic, Juranovic, Sosa, Gvardiol, Stanisic, Erlic, Sutalo Midfielders Modric, Kovacic, Brozovic, Pasalic, Vlasic, Majer, Jakic, Sucic Forwards Perisic, Kramaric, Perkovic, Orsic, Budimir, Livaja

Belgium squad and team news

Belgium will be without Amadou Onana due to suspension. He is likely to be replaced by Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Apart from Onana, everyone is available for selection. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is set for his 100th international appearance.

Belgium possible XI: Courtois; Castagne, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Carrasco; De Bruyne, E. Hazard; Batshuayi