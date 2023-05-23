Cristiano Ronaldo is not looking to leave Al-Nassr and return to Europe despite reports in Spain claiming he feels life in Saudi Arabia is 'very far from modern society'

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't want to quit Al-Nassr despite reports in Spain suggesting that he is already looking for a way out of Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo signed two-year deal in December

Press in Spain claimed he wants out already

That's not the case as CR7's agency issue denial

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese superstar shocked the world by signing for Al-Nassr at the end of December, having seen his contract at Manchester United terminated the previous month. Ronaldo's two-year deal at Mrsool Park is reportedly worth $215m, which makes him the highest-paid player in the game, but Mundo Deportivo has suggested that he has not settled in the Middle East.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spanish newspaper claims that Ronaldo is already eager to secure a transfer away from Al-Nassr, having been unimpressed with the infrastructure in Saudi Arabia - which Mundo Deportivo claims he feels is 'very far from modern society'. They went on to insist that the 38-year-old will explore a potential return to Europe, but that he is also open to alternative options. Ronaldo's agency have, however, denied those claims.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ronaldo has scored 13 goals in his first 17 appearances for Al-Nassr as they look to win the Saudi Pro League title in the Portugal international's first season at the club. They are currently three points behind table-toppers Al-Ittihad, with three games remaining in the 2022-23 campaign. The veteran striker has made headlines for displays of petulance after bad results, and reportedly fell out with head coach Rudi Garcia before his sacking, but he remains determined to deliver title glory.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The 38-year-old is expected to be back on the pitch when Al-Nassr face Al-Shabab on Tuesday. He is contracted to Al-Nassr until 2025.