Ronaldo warns Juventus are ready to conquer 'Italy, Europe and the world' in 2020-21

The Serie A champions are stronger than ever according to their star forward, as life begins under Andrea Pirlo in Turin

Cristiano Ronaldo's aim is to "conquer , Europe and the world" with in 2020-21.

Juve ultimately had a somewhat underwhelming campaign in 2019-20 as, despite retaining their title, they failed to win the and were knocked out of the in the last 16.

Even in the league, things were less comfortable than the champions are used to - after beating by 11 points in 2018-19, their winning margin was cut to just one by Antonio Conte's .

The European defeat to Lyon earlier in August ultimately cost Maurizio Sarri his job , with Andrea Pirlo swiftly appointed as his replacement in what is the former Italy playmaker's first senior coaching role .

Ronaldo scored 37 goals across all competitions in his second season with the Bianconeri, and he has lofty goals for the next campaign.

"As I'm getting ready for my third season as a Bianconero, my spirit and ambition are as high as ever," Ronaldo posted on his official Instagram account.

"Goals. Victories. Commitment. Dedication. Professionalism. With all my strength and with the precious help from my team-mates and all of the Juventus staff, we work once again to conquer Italy, Europe and the world!

"Breaking records. Overcoming obstacles. Winning titles and achieving personal goals. To do more and better once and again. To reach higher and to succeed in all challenges that may come our way.

"Making every year into an adventure better than the one before and winning everything for our fans and supporters. To be the bearers of this amazing and unique passion that is Juventus, and to live up to its history, elevating our name, our values and our standards as high as possible."

Ronaldo rounded off the message with a rallying cry to the fans.

He wrote: "We are Juventus! We are the champions! We are back and stronger than ever! We are counting on you! All together! Fino Alla Fine!"

The new Serie A campaign will begin on September 19. Juventus are bidding to become the first team ever to win the Italian title 10 seasons running, with Inter and the only other sides to have reached double figures for titles win in their entire history.