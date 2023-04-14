Cristiano Ronaldo & Jose Mourinho together at Al-Nassr - surely it's a recipe for disaster?!

Reports have suggested that Al-Nassr are trying to convince Jose Mourinho to take over as their new manager - but would it really work?

Al-Nassr made the decision to part with former head coach Rudi Garcia on April 13, with an alleged feud with Cristiano Ronaldo apparently contributing to his exit.

Jose Mourinho has since been linked with taking over and joining up with compatriot Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, but would two of the biggest egos in football really work well together again or is it a disaster in the making?

Let us know what you think in the comments below! 👇