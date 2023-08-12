Cristiano Ronaldo is the hero once again! Icon scores late equaliser for 10-man Al-Nassr and has a second goal ruled out through offside as Arab Club Champions Cup final goes to extra time

- Ronaldo scored the opener for Al Nassr
- Portugese star had a second goal denied
- Match has gone to extra time
WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo scored an equaliser for Al-Nassr against Al Hilal Saturday. The Portuguese international scored what he thought was his second of the day late in the contest but it was ruled out for offside and the match went to extra-time.GettyGetty
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo is the leading scorer in the tournament with five goals.
Article continues below
WHAT NEXT FOR AL-NASSR AND RONALDO?: The Saudi Arabian side will look to win the final in extra time before a penalty shootout if the score remains tied 1-1.