Cristiano Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan: What time is it, how to watch on TV & live stream

The 'King of Conversation' meets the 'King of Football', with the Juventus star opening up on a wide range of subjects

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on his personal life in a candid interview with Piers Morgan, which will be broadcast on Tuesday, September 17.

It has been billed by ITV, who will broadcast the chat, as the “King of Football” meeting the “King of Conversation”.

Extracts of the discussion, which took place in Turin, have already hit the headlines due to clips shown on ‘Good Morning Britain’ on Monday, in which the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was revealed to have spoken on a wide variety of subjects that have made him who he is today.

The father-of-four was revealed to have broken down in tears during the chat as he discussed his late father Dinis, who died in 2005 due to liver failure, while he also spoke about the rape allegations made towards him by American model Kathryn Mayorga – accusations that he has always strongly denied and which no charges will be pressed against him for.

He also opened up about his relationship with Georgina Rodriguez, mother of one of his children, and spoke about his love for her.

How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s Piers Morgan interview

Piers Morgan Meets Cristiano Ronaldo will be aired on ITV at 9pm BST on Tuesday, September 17 and will last for an hour.

It can be watched on Freeview channel 3, Sky channel 103, Virgin Media channel 103, FreeSat channel 103 and BT channel 3.

The interview will also be easily accessed for supporters who would prefer to watch it via a stream. ITV Hub can be accessed online by clicking ‘Live TV’ in the navigation bar of the station’s website , while on iOS and Android devices the app can be downloaded. Once it is installed, simply swipe the screen to find the channel.

For fans who would prefer to watch the action that clashes with the first broadcast of the interview, it will be shown again on ITV+1 from 10pm.

It is worth noting for those planning to watch the show online that ITV+1 is not available to stream. Instead, it seems probable that ITV will upload the interview to The Hub for viewing at a later date.

Only fans with a UK IP address will be able to watch the interview.