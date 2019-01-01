'Cristiano Ronaldo 5, Atletico Madrid 0' - Juventus star comes out fighting despite loss

The five-time Ballon d'Or could not resist boasting about his career achievements despite his side losing at the Wanda Stadium

Cristiano Ronaldo might have been on the wrong side of the result as beat his side in the last-16 first leg - but the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could not resist having the final word.

Diego Simeone's side overcame the two-time winners 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano threw goals from Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin on a night dominated by controversy surrounding the Video Assistant Referee [VAR].

Ronaldo was making his first return to the Spanish capital since his summer move from to Turin.

And though Juve were overwhelmed, the international did not want to leave Madrid with anyone under any illusions as to his brilliance.

Walking through the mixed zone after the game he barked: "I have five Champions Leagues, you [Atletico] have none."

The 34-year-old won the European Cup with in 2008 before scooping it four times with Los Blancos - including twice at the expense of city rivals Atletico in the 2014 and 2016 finals.