Crisis rocks Cecafa as employees go for six months without pay

Goal can exclusively reveal all is not well within the regional body’s office as members are suffering without pay

A financial crunch has reportedly hit the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) secretariat in Nairobi, Goal has established.

According to well-placed sources at the regional football body, a number of staff members have gone for six months without pay and without a logical explanation from the management.

Those affected include the competition manager, head of protocol, office manager, messenger, and head of information systems.

“There have been no payments and no explanation from the secretariat. The situation is tough and Covid-19 has only made it worse. We hope for an amicable solution to this situation,” a source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Goal on Tuesday.

Worse, the body has not organised any competition this year, a far cry to last year when five competitions were staged, including the Kagame Cup in Rwanda where 's Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) triumphed, and the Senior Challenge Cup in Kampala, in which the hosts won.

The institutions also successfully hosted youth tournaments in Asmara and Kampala, with the world governing body Fifa providing the funding.

Even though the lack of game-time this year has been attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, it has weighed down heavily on the affected employees who'd otherwise have drawn allowances for planning and organising the tournaments.

Cecafa witnessed a change in leadership at the start of the year, as long-serving secretary Nicholas Musonye was replaced by Auka Gacheo, who also is a Kenyan, while Football Federation (TFF) chairman Wallace Karia was elected to serve for a period of four years.

Efforts by Goal to get an official statement from top Cecafa officials with regards to the crisis bore no fruit as our calls went unanswered.

Cecafa was founded in 1927 and hosts its first tournament known as the Gossage Cup.

It has a mandate to improve the standards of football in the region and Burundi, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, , Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zanzibar are the member nations.

It is the oldest football body on the continent but also one with some of the weakest teams.

It relies on affiliation fees from its member nations, sponsorship monies, and grants from international affiliates, namely Fifa and Caf to manage its operations.