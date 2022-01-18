Covid-19: Bafana Bafana star Tau hands Al Ahly boost as Fifa Club World Cup looms

South Africa international Percy Tau has given Al Ahly a much-needed boost as the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup finals loom.



The left-footed attacker has resumed training after testing negative for Covid-19 having missed the Egyptian football powerhouse's last two matches.



Tau was among the five Al Ahly players who tested positive for the coronavirus almost two weeks ago.



The 27-year-old missed the Red Devils' first two matches in the Egyptian League Cup Group B against El Gouna and Ismaily which they failed to win with the team recording back to back draws.



The Cairo-based giants have now announced that Tau has resumed training as the team looks to claim their first win in Group B when they face Al Mokawloon on Friday.



"Percy Tau, Al Ahly forward, returned to the team's full training session after testing negative for Covid-19," a club statement read.



"Sayed Abdelhafiz, Al Ahly director of football, stated that the player performed a special recovery program for two days, before returning to the team's full training.



"The Red Eagles are currently preparing for our next game against Al Mokawloon Al Arab in the EPL Cup."



Tau has netted five goals from seven goals in the Egyptian Premier League and he is the joint-top scorer in the competition.



Al Ahly are using the League Cup matches as part of their preparations for the Club World Cup which will be staged in the United Arab Emirates between February 3 and 12.



The Red Devils are scheduled to begin their Club World Cup campaign with a second-round encounter against North American champions CF Monterrey of Mexico on February 5.