Coutinho’s agent Joorabchian denies talk of transfer from Barca to Juventus

The Brazil international has returned to the fold in Spain following a season on loan at Bayern Munich

Philippe Coutinho’s agent has poured cold water on a report linking the midfielder with a transfer from to .

The international has had a mixed time at Barca since his move from in January 2018 - and even spent a year on loan at .

He is now back in and a regular feature in the Barca side, albeit one that is struggling domestically in , and is setting about justifying his £130 million (€141m/$169m) fee.

A report in claimed Juventus were plotting a move for the 28-year-old, but it prompted a retort from Coutinho’s agent, Kia Joorabchian.

"I have not heard anything and we have no plans to move from Barca,” Joorabchian confirmed in an interview with Mundo Deportivo. “We are confident that Coutinho can contribute to a successful season [at Barcelona].”

The comments are a change in stance from Joorabchian, who earlier this year opened the door for a move away from the Camp Nou for his client.

Speaking to Sky Sports in the summer, Joorabchian said: “He has a desire to come back to the at some point.

"We're still waiting until the season finishes before we start talking about anything in terms of transfers. I've always said he loved to play in the Premier League; he enjoyed his time at Liverpool very much.

"If the opportunity arises to come back to the Premier League, whether it be this year or in the future, he’s definitely looking at that."

Joorabchian’s interview with Sky Sports came at a time when his client’s time on loan at Bayern was drawing to a close, and his future up in the air.

He has since been welcomed back into the fold at Barca this season.

Prior to the Liga game with Osasuna on Sunday, for which Coutinho was a starter, the 28-year-old had made eight appearances across all competitions - with two goals to his name - despite missing a month of the season with a hamstring injury.

Barca reportedly need to sell to finance player purchases, and Coutinho is a valuable asset, but if he continues to impress the club may elect to move others on ahead of the Brazil star.