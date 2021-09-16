Could the Ngcobo situation cause disharmony in the Kaizer Chiefs camp?

Amakhosi have won only one of their four league and cup matches they have played this season - next up is Royal AM on Saturday at FNB Stadium

Ahead of the current season, it seemed quite plausible that Kaizer Chiefs would be fielding two players with the surname of Ngcobo in their starting line-up on a regular basis.

For starters, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo was one of Amakhosi's standout players last term. The central midfielder was one of several young players who made full use of the club's transfer ban, which meant there were more places up for grabs for some of Chiefs' development players.

The 21-year-old played in 25 league matches and scored four times while also creating an assist. He also thrived on the continental stage, making 11 appearances as Amakhosi went all the way to the final of the Caf Champions League.

His creative, skilful, forward-thinking play in midfield was appreciated by Chiefs fans and Ngcobo was even able to force his way into the Bafana Bafana squad.

So it's been surprising to see him playing only 39 minutes in total this season, in two substitute appearances.

Contrary to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos' preference for youth, Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has gone with the tried and tested - it's been the 32-year-old Cole Alexander and the 29-year-old Phathutshedzo Nange who have been the preferred options in the engine room.





Nkosingiphile’s namesake, Njabulo Ngcobo, has also been a surprising omission. He arrived at the club this season from Swallows FC as the current PSL Defender of the Season.

The 27-year-old is yet to play a single minute for Chiefs, although he was given some game-time off the bench for Bafana Bafana in a recent World Cup qualifying win over Ghana.

Yet when he returned to Amakhosi, Ngcobo found himself on the bench once more for the game against Sundowns. Instead, it was fellow new signing Austin Dube, a player without any previous PSL experience, who got to start against Masandawana.

Dube did not have a great game, and one has to wonder why he was pushed ahead of Ngcobo in the queue.

It now leaves Baxter with a difficult choice to make for the next match, because should he bench Dube, the player's confidence may take a big knock. The inconsistencies in the selection become all the more confusing when considering that Dube was also part of the Bafana Bafana squad in the qualifiers, but did not play.

It's also worth noting that centre-back Erick Mathoho was handed the captain's armband for the Sundowns game, despite having seemingly lost his best form over the past season or two, and also having been dropped from the national team.

And so while Baxter may appreciate having a bigger squad to choose from with several options in nearly all positions, there is also the possibility of having some unhappy players in the squad when there is inconsistency in selections.

Of course, Baxter should not have his team dictated to him by Broos, but it would certainly help if the Bafana coach and the Amakhosi mentor saw things the same way.

And the fact that Ngcobo's agent has come out strongly this week about his player's lack of game-time suggests that a certain amount of disharmony may indeed be brewing.