Cote d’Ivoire players set Premier League penalty record

Players from the West African country boast of the best penalty conversion rate in the history of the English elite division

Cote d’Ivoire players are the best penalty takers in the history of the , Opta has revealed.

Wilfried Zaha converted from the spot as played out a 1-1 draw with and Hove Albion in Sunday’s English elite division clash at Selhurst Park.

After a lacklustre start, Roy Hodgson’s Eagles were awarded a penalty by referee Stuart Attwell after Tariq Lamptey fouled loanee Michy Batshuayi, who was on course to head home Andros Townsend’s well-tailored cross.

The ex- man converted the ensuing kick by sending goalkeeper Mathew Ryan the wrong way.

Following Zaha’s penalty goal, players from the West African nation have now scored 25 out of their 28 attempts from 12 yards to boast of 89% conversion rate – the highest of all the 117th different countries to have graced the competition.

89% - Players from have scored 25 of their 28 Premier League penalties to date, boasting the highest conversion rate of any nationality from the spot in the competition's history (min. 5 taken), with only Drogba, Dindane & Bony missing from 12 yards. Elephants.

The three Ivorians to have missed their penalty kicks are Chelsea great Didier Drogba against Hotspur in 2010, Aruna Dindane against in 2009 during his time at Portsmouth, and Wilfried Bony versus on April 19, 2014 during his time at .

Over the years, Cote d’Ivoire players have enjoyed success in the Premier League with Yaya Toure ( ), Drogba (Chelsea), Salomon Kalou (Chelsea) and Kolo Toure ( ).

Drogba won the EPL Golden Boot twice - in the 2006-07 (20 goals) and 2009-10 (29 goals) campaigns.

Zaha’s strike meant he has now scored seven times against Brighton and Hove Albion in the English top-flight, more than he has against any other Premier League opponent.

Palace, now placed 12th on the log having accrued seven points from five games played so far this season, will be gunning for their third triumph of the 2020-21 season when they travel to Craven Cottage on October 24 for a date against Scott Parker’s .