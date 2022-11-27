News Matches
Japan vs Costa Rica

They call that a smash and grab! Costa Rica keep World Cup dream alive with unlikely victory over uninspiring Japan

Ewan Gennery
15:08 EAT 27/11/2022
Costa Rica-Japan BMB
Costa Rica sprung a surprise result as they beat giant slayers Japan to throw World Cup Group E wide open!
  • Costa Rica scored with first shot on target of tournament
  • Japan failed to capitalise on Germany win
  • Group E now has three teams on three points

TELL ME MORE: The game followed the same pattern as many of the other matches so far in this World Cup. Neither team created many clear-cut chances but a second-half strike from Keysher Fuller was enough to give Costa Rica a shock win.

THE MVP: After their 7-0 thumping from Spain, not many would have expected Costa Rica to keep a clean sheet, let alone win. Their success is mainly down to Kendall Waston. The six-foot-five-inch centre-back smashed everything that came near him as far away from his goal as possible, being a vital part of his side picking up three points.

THE BIG LOSER: It may be cliche, but Japanese goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda really should have done better with Fuller's effort. He was cruising to a very easy afternoon but failed to deal with Costa Rica's only shot on target of the whole competition.

MATCH IN A PHOTO:

Agony vs ecstasy as Japan miss out on taking themselves to the brink of qualification for the knockout stages...

AS IT STANDS:

TeamPWDLGDPoints
Spain1100+73
Japan2

1

0103
Costa Rica2101-63
Germany1001-10

WHAT NEXT FOR JAPAN? Japan face Spain next in their final group game of this year's competition. Costa Rica, meanwhile, take on Germany.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Tanzania) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Tanzania) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Tanzania)