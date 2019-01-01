Cost Stima hold Ushuru as FC Talanta pick a second win in a raw

Ushuru dropped points yet again to allow Wazito open the gap at the log

FC Talanta picked a back to back wins after they edged out a struggling Kangemi All-Stars 2-0 in the National Super League match on Sunday.

Rodgers Omondi and Anthony Gichu both scored to help FC Talanta open a four-point gap with fifth-placed Kisumu All-Stars, who have a game in hand.

Elsewhere, Nairobi Stima closed the gap between them and second-placed Ushuru to within only a point following a 1-0 victory over Migori Youth away in Awendo.

Collins Kombo’s goal for Cost Stima denied Ushuru maximum points after they were held to a 1-1 draw at the Ruaraka Grounds.

Sunday's result: FC Talanta 2-0 Kangemi All-Stars, Ushuru 1-1 Coast Stima, Nairobi Stima 1-0 Migori Youth, Shabana 7-2 Green Commandos, Eldoret Youth 1-1 Fortune Sacco.

Monday fixtures: St Joseph’s Youth vs Nairobi City Stars (Afraha Stadium, 3 pm), Administration Police vs Kibera Black Stars (Camp Toyoyo, 3 pm), Kisumu All Stars vs Modern Coast Rangers (Moi Stadium, 3 pm), Bidco United vs Kenya Police (Thika Stadium, 2 pm), Thika United vs Wazito (Thika Stadium, 4:15 pm)