Cosafa U17 Girls Championship: Uganda humiliate Comoros 20-0 to move top

The East African nation maintained their good start in the tournament after they picked up another huge win

The U17 Girls national team humiliated Comoros 20-0 during a one-sided Cosafa U17 Girls Championship Group A contest at Anjalay Stadium, Mauritius on Tuesday.

Playing as the guest nation of the Southern African region, the East Africans advanced to the semi-final stage with a swagger of a pompous queen by brushing aside a poor Comoros.

Skipper Juliet Nalukenge continued with her scoring spree at the tournament notching seven goals to take her tally to 15 and regain the lead in the top scorer's race.

Margaret Kunihira was impressive on the day scoring five goals while Fauzia Najjemba and diminutive midfielder Shakira Nyinagahirwa added a double brace (four goals) and a hat-trick respectively.

Right-back Gillian Akadinda also spared time to move forward and get onto the score sheet in a one-sided affair.

Article continues below

Uganda led 14-0 at the half time break. After the interval, Nalukenge took her campaign tally to a dizzying 13 goals, nine minutes into the second stanza.



Kinihira hit Uganda's 16th goal as Comoros looked irreparable. Najjemba scored three quickfire goals as Uganda ran riot before Nalukenge placed the cherry on the cake with a stoppage-time penalty to underline her individual brilliance as well as her team's overall dominance.

Uganda XI: Daphine Nyayenga (GK), Gilian Akadinda, Patricia Akiror, Stella Musubika, Bira Nadunga, Kevin Nakachwa, Margaret Kunihira, Samalie Nakachwa, Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba, Shakira Nyinagahirwa.

Subs: Joan Namusisi (GK), Gift Nasasira (GK), Catherine Nagadya, Moureen Nangonzi, Precious Atwiine, Cissy Kabarwani, Hadijah Nandago, Zaitun Namaganda.