Coronavirus: Yanga SC will set new date for AGM - Mwakalebela

The Jangwani-based club says they will be forced to come up with a new date after normalcy returns owing to Covid-19

Young Africans (Yanga SC) leadership have maintained they will set a new date for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) after life returns to normal owing to the effects of the coronavirus.

, like other countries in the world, momentarily suspended all sports activities as a preventive measure to fight against the spread of the deadly Covid-19, which is affecting people across the world.

Yanga vice-chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela has now said they are still adhering to the government directive which suspended public meetings, insisting they will go ahead with the meeting when the state declares it safe to restart mass gatherings.

He pointed out, among other things, that the meeting will discuss the transformation of the club for it to run in accordance with the demands of the modern world.

“We want to build the club such every member should be satisfied with it and as you know, the more members a club has, the strong it becomes hence everything will be discussed on the day,” Mwakalebela is quoted by Daily News.

He added they also want the club to have a strong financial base which can make it thrive in any environment, saying running a big club as Yanga requires it to have a reliable source of income.

In a related development, Yanga are among many top-flight teams in the country which have suspended their camps and released players until further notice.

Confirming this on Saturday was the club's communication officer, Hassan Bumbuli, who said all the players have been given individual training sessions to be done at their respective residencies.

Likewise, Azam FC announced they have suspended training programme for recommended 30 days, saying they will only regroup if the state will declare safe to do so.