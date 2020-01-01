Coronavirus: Yanga SC players working hard training alone – Tshishimbi

The Congolese defender says the players are working hard to follow the training notes given by coaches during the lockdown period

Young Africans (Yanga SC) skipper Papy Tshishimbi said they are progressing well with individual training sessions, which were given to them following the suspension of the Mainland .

The Tanzanian top-flight is among the leagues suspended indefinitely owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus.

“Every player was given the training programme and through the WhatsApp group of the players, we are able to communicate with one another to know how each is implementing the sessions,” Tshishimbi is quoted as saying by Daily News.

Moreover, the captain narrated every week, they change the training programmes as per recommendations from their fitness instructor so they keep busy and avoid gaining weight.

He also spoke about the big difference between the training session under the supervision of a trainer and the one you do on your own.

“When somebody is watching your training, you tend to work hard compared to when you are executing the training alone since it becomes easy to be lazy and give up for another day,” added the Congolese midfielder.

Yanga are third on the log, 20 points behind rivals Simba SC, who still top the 20- team table with 71 points after 28 matches.

The Reds remain favourites to lift the trophy for a third time in a row with the existing 17-point lead over second-placed Azam FC, who have played the same number of matches.

In the third slot are Young Africans, who have pocketed 51 points from 27 games, while debutants Namungo FC are positioned fourth with 50 points after 28 outings.

Coastal Union are placed fifth place on the table with 46 points after 28 encounters.