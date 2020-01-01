Coronavirus: Yanga SC players who return overweight will be punished - Mkwasa

The club released their players as a measure of containing the Covid-19 outbreak which also saw the league suspended for 30 days

Any Yanga SC player who returns to the club overweight will be punished, the club’s assistant coach Boniface Mkwasa has stated.

Yanga released their players due to the suspension of the league which was brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mkwasa said the players were given clear individual training programmes to help them keep fit while away from normal team training activities.

More teams

“We gave our players an individual training programme in this period when the league remains suspended to contain the spread of coronavirus,” Mkwasa told Daily News.

“In view of this we hope the players are respecting the programmes we gave them and those who will come heavyweight will be punished or fined if necessary because it means they were not adhering to the given training programmes.

“Any player who is having a problem is encouraged to channel the same through the players' WhatsApp group. We encourage them to seriously undertake the training programmes seriously.”

Mkwasa also revealed another challenge the technical bench is facing in assessing how the players are implementing the training while away.

“It is hard to assess all the players given that some are already outside the country but through the WhatsApp group we can keep constant communication," he continued.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Metacha Mnata has revealed his desire to leave the Vodacom (VPL) scene and play in a foreign league soon.

“I have managed to play in derby matches which is the dream of every player. I now hope to cross the borders for greener pastures,” Mnata told the same publication.

Metacha has been competing with 's Farouk Shikalo for a starting berth and he has talked about his experiences while competing with the likes of Juma Kaseja and Aishi Manula when on international duty.

“The competition is stiff that is why the coach [Luc Eymael] rotates us given who is fitter that day. I do learn a lot from my fellow players during training and in matches,” he added.

Article continues below

“I also learn a lot from Juma Kaseja who is hardworking and always ready to share his tactics.”