Coronavirus: Yanga SC coach Eymael impressed with training sessions - Bambuli

The Tanzanian giants reveal their coach is very impressed with training sessions from the players’ despite being in Belgium

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael is 90 percent satisfied with the individual training sessions being undertaken by his players since the country went into lockdown owing to the coronavirus.

Like many other teams, Yanga gave its players special training programmes to be done at their residences as one way to be in good shape prior to the restart of the league, which remains paused as one measure to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“The coach has expressed his satisfaction with the feedback from the training sessions he gave to players for almost one month now since the league was brought to a halt,” Yanga information officer Hassan Bumbuli is quoted by Daily News.

“He [Eymael] has since added another session to players, which has already been shared among themselves by the team’s captain for them to continue keeping fit throughout this period.”

Bumbuli also pointed out the team’s fitness trainer has also been impressed by the training session videos submitted to him from the players, saying from what he has seen, the players are doing a great job in this period.

“As a result of this, the squad has not been affected in any way and I believe that when it recommences joint training, the rhythm will be the same from where they stopped,” Bumbuli continued.

Again, Bumbuli revealed sometimes, he took responsibility to visit the players at their own training areas to assess how they are progressing.