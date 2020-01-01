Coronavirus: Yanga SC call off annual general meeting owing to pandemic

The Tanzanian giants have moved to cancel their AGM which was to be held this month, owing to Covid-19 pandemic

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have called off their Annual General Meeting (AGM) which was slated for May due to the coronavirus.

Club chairman Mshindo Msolla confirmed the cancellation of the meeting while presiding over the launch of the magazine, website and app of the club in Dar es Salaam, which he said are alternative sources of income generation.

“Let me take this opportunity to inform Yanga members and fans wherever they are that the general meeting we planned to stage this month [May] has been postponed as a precaution measure to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic,” Msolla is quoted as saying by Daily News.

“The Executive Committee will announce in the future when the meeting will be conducted especially after the current situation of the Covid-19 is contained.”

The chairman further disclosed the presence of GSM in the transformation processes of the club is a big step towards ensuring Yanga is run in a professional manner.

“The entire process of transformation requires a lot of money that is why we are grateful to GSM for accepting to finance the project, especially in the first four months, which are very critical,” Msolla continued.

“Doors are wide open for others who wish to extend a helping hand towards the transformation steps and that we are ready to involve all reliable stakeholders to hear their views before we start implementing the whole project.”

Msolla mentioned some of the clauses contained in the club’s constitution will be amended, so as to suit the modern transformation requirements.

“At one point before embarking on the transformation of the club, we will summon Yanga branch leaders for a seminar on the proposed steps we want to follow en-route to the transformation and some of the areas we want to amend in our 2010 constitution," he explained.

“Thereafter, the branch leaders will be given 21 days to go back to their respective areas and discuss with their members about the way we want the transformation to proceed and 2010 constitution amendments.”